Shibli Faraz For Addressing Legitimate Reservations Of Allied Parties

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Shibli Faraz for addressing legitimate reservations of allied parties

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said all the allied parties of the government were fully intact and their legitimate reservations would soon be addressed

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said all the allied parties of the government were fully intact and their legitimate reservations would soon be addressed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the genuine issues of all the allied parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid would be addressed after consultation with them.

He said PTI was fully committed to fulfill its all promises which were made with the people during its electoral campaign in 2018.

