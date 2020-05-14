Shibli Faraz for greater national unity to tackle post COVID-19 challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of the House in Senate and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday underlined the need for exhibiting greater national unity by all political parties to tackle the coronavirus threat, especially the post COVID-19 challenges

"At this time, we need national unity so that the coming challenges, which will be harder than of today's, could be tackled effectively," he said while participating in the debate held in Senate on the virus containment strategy.

He asked the opposition not to indulge in the blame-game and avoid political point-scoring at this critical juncture, adding if it had requisitioned the parliament session, their leaders must have attended it despite making health issue as an excuse.

From the day one, Shibli Faraz said, the government had devised an effective strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), despite having limited resources that worked and yielded required results.

He said as compared to resourceful countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Italy, Pakistan had succeeded in containing the virus to a great extent as it limited the number of patients due to preventive measures introduced by the government.

He said there were over 1,400,000 confirmed positive cases and 100,000 deaths in the United States that had around $3 trillion GDP, while United Kingdom and Italy had also over 200,000 COVID-19 cases and 30,000 deaths.

Whereas in Pakistan, he said, the number of confirmed cases had just increased to 30,000 and deaths were below 1,000 mark, which reflected the effectiveness of the government policy towards controlling the virus spread.

