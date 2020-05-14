UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz For Greater National Unity To Tackle Post COVID-19 Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Shibli Faraz for greater national unity to tackle post COVID-19 challenges

Leader of the House in Senate and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday underlined the need for exhibiting greater national unity by all political parties to tackle the coronavirus threat, especially the post COVID-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday underlined the need for exhibiting greater national unity by all political parties to tackle the coronavirus threat, especially the post COVID-19 challenges.

"At this time, we need national unity so that the coming challenges, which will be harder than of today's, could be tackled effectively," he said while participating in the debate held in Senate on the virus containment strategy.

He asked the opposition not to indulge in the blame-game and avoid political point-scoring at this critical juncture, adding if it had requisitioned the parliament session, their leaders must have attended it despite making health issue as an excuse.

From the day one, Shibli Faraz said, the government had devised an effective strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), despite having limited resources that worked and yielded required results.

He said as compared to resourceful countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Italy, Pakistan had succeeded in containing the virus to a great extent as it limited the number of patients due to preventive measures introduced by the government.

He said there were over 1,400,000 confirmed positive cases and 100,000 deaths in the United States that had around $3 trillion GDP, while United Kingdom and Italy had also over 200,000 COVID-19 cases and 30,000 deaths.

Whereas in Pakistan, he said, the number of confirmed cases had just increased to 30,000 and deaths were below 1,000 mark, which reflected the effectiveness of the government policy towards controlling the virus spread.

MORE/mag-raz

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Italy United Kingdom United States Post All Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

4 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

4 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

7 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

4 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.