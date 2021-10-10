UrduPoint.com

Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Death Of Renowned Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over death of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday expressed grief over the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The minister in his tweet said, "We at the Ministry of Science and Technology share the grief of the whole nation".

He said Dr.

Qadeer Khan was a national hero, whose unparalleled contributions to the field of science,technology and defence of our motherland would always be remembered.

Acknowledging Dr. Abdul Qadeer's valuable services to the country and the nation, Shibli Faraz said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer played a key role in making the country a nuclear power.

He prayed from Allah Almighty to grant Dr.Qadeer a highest place in Jannah.

