Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Allama Talib Johari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:35 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Allama Talib Johari

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Johari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Johari.

In a tweet, the minister said his services for religion would be remembered for long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Pakistan

