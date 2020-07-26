UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Brother Of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Suday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir Hassan Ahmad Shah, younger brother of Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

