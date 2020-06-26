UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Former JI Amir Munawar Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:46 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of former JI Amir Munawar Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.

In a tweet, the minister said the deceased was a proponent of democracy and a very sophisticated man.

He became a powerful voice for the rights of Muslims around the world, said Shibli Faraz.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage tothe bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

