Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Interior Minister's Brother

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah, the brother of Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Shah.

In a message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Shah and family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

