UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Journalist's Brother

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of journalist's brother

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Javed Iqbal, brother of senior journalist Haji Hamid Habib and Khalid Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Javed Iqbal, brother of senior journalist Haji Hamid Habib and Khalid Khurram.

In a condolence message, Shibli Faraz payed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family Sad

Recent Stories

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s c ..

7 minutes ago

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

33 minutes ago

Salvage firm to tow stricken Dutch cargo ship in N ..

39 seconds ago

UAEU to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

45 minutes ago

RPO Sargodha holds orderly room

41 seconds ago

Life Expectancy Decreased in EU Member States Amid ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.