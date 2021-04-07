Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Javed Iqbal, brother of senior journalist Haji Hamid Habib and Khalid Khurram

In a condolence message, Shibli Faraz payed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.