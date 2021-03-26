UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Kanwal Naseer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of PTV's first female announcer and drama artist Kanwal Naseer

In a condolence message, he said that late Kanwal Naseer's valuable services to ptv and Radio Pakistan will always be remembered.

He said that the void created by the death of the deceased could not be easily filled.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

