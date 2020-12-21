UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Senator Kalsoom

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:36 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Senator Kalsoom

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died last night after contracting Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died last night after contracting Covid-19.

In his tweet, the minister said the deceased, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan, was an active member of the upper house of the parliament, with positive thinking.

She became powerful voice for solving the problems of the backward areas and people of Balochistan.

The minister prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

