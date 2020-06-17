UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Artist And Literary Figure Tariq Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of senior artist and literary figure Tariq Aziz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and television host Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and television host Tariq Aziz.

In a statement, the Minister said that Tariq Aziz had educated and entertained the people of Pakistan through his show "Neelam Ghar" later renamed "Tariq Aziz Show" on ptv for several decades.

Shibli Faraz said that Tariq Aziz was a literary personality with artistic abilities, who made his programme a source of education and training for the people.

Tariq Aziz will live forever in the hearts of the people, said Shibli Faraz.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

