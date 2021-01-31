Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of senior journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Zainul Abidin.

In a statement, the minister said the services of Zainul Abidin in the field of journalism will be remembered.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.