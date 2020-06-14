UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Actress Sabiha Khanam

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of veteran actress Sabiha Khanam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran film actress Sabiha Khanam.

In a tweet, the minister said that with her death, a golden chapter of the unforgettable era of Pakistani film has ended.

With her artistic talents, she gained a unique identity in Pakistan and abroad.

Her role in the development of the film industry and the promotion of art was very important, remarked Senator Shibli Faraz.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Sabiha Khanam had passed away in the United States at the age of 84.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies United States Sunday Gold Family Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

51 minutes ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

2 hours ago

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.