Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Usman Hameed

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of veteran journalist Usman Hameed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Usman Hameed Khan, former chief news editor of the national news agency APP.

In his condolence statement, Shibli Faraz said that the deceased was a senior and experienced journalist and his services in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

