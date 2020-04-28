Shibli Faraz has deep socio-political analysis: Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that she has always acknowledged the professional competence of Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz for having deep analysis of socio-political situation of the country and expressed the hope that under his vision as Information Minister, all the state of affairs including the long standing issues of stakeholders with the Ministry would be resolved amicably.

Talking to a news channel, she said that the appointment of former DG ISPR Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Bajwa as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister was of special significance, particularly in view of prevailing geo-strategic situation of the country and his excellent track record of indepth knowledge about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and making good civil-military relations.

About the government's in hand and in vision relief programmes, the state minister said that with regard to the current situation emerged from the lockdown due to coronavirus, the prime minister had announced a huge relief programme of Rs 1200 billion. Besides, she added that another package of Rs 75 billion was also likely to be approved by the Federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday.