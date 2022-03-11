UrduPoint.com

Shibli Faraz Inaugurates Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (IPOL) at National Institute of Oceanography, Karachi

Director General, NIO. Dr. Samina Kidwai briefed the minister about the PSDP project under the Prime Minister's Performance Agreement "Monitoring the Sea Water Intrusion, Sea Level Rise, Coastal Erosion and Land Subsidence Along Sindh and Balochistan.

The Integrated Physical Oceanography Lab at NIO Physical oceanography section will act as a nucleus where all physical parameters and associated data will be received and analyzed with the help of the latest technology.

The minister appreciated the efforts made by the scientists of the National Institute of Oceanography and the project team in the field of Ocean Science and hoped that the institute would continue to flourish and expand its research activities.

The Federal Minister and Federal Secretary for Science and Technology also visited various laboratories of the Institute and briefly met with the scientists and discussed the research being carried out by them.

The Minister emphasized that the NIO's project findings would provide baseline data which ultimately help assess damages, and provide the basis for suggesting and formulating policies for mitigating the Sea water intrusion, Sea level rise and mapping of land subsiding zones along the Pakistan coast.

