Shibli Faraz lauds Radio Pakistan role in promoting national values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Friday said that Radio Pakistan was playing a pivotal role in promoting national values.

He was speaking on the occasion of a 'Mushaira' organized by Radio Pakistan's FM 101 Channel in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Iqbal at National Broadcasting House here.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that such events should be organized regularly to reduce the communication gap between the younger and the older generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Samina Waqar said that Radio Pakistan was the voice of culture and literature and through this voice we could bring positive changes in the society. She said such events would also to be held in other major cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and the Quetta.

On the occasion, the renowned poet recited their poetry to pay homage the great poet.