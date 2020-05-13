UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Meets Ali Zaidi, Briefed On Maritime Ministry Projects With Special Focus On COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Shibli Faraz meets Ali Zaidi, briefed on Maritime Ministry projects with special focus on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in his office where he was briefed about the new projects the ministry was working on with a special focus on port operations during COVID-19.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs at the onset of the pandemic took drastic measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in its organizations while keeping the ports operational 24/7.

The information minister was briefed about the record handling of 140 ships by the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) during the month of March despite the fact that regional ports had already started to close their operations in panic.

In addition to the strict compliance of preventive measures at the ports as per the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organisation and Mthe inistry of National Health Services, Shibli Faraz was acquainted with the paid leaves granted to daily wagers hence prioritizing employment and sustenance along with prevention in the testing times.

Shibli Faraz also lauded the waiver of demurrage charges at the Karachi Port and extension of port free time from five to 15 days hence facilitating the importers and exporters when the country was under lockdown.

The minister for maritime affairs also shed light on the robust feedback mechanism established by him after taking oath for the resolution of complaints and receiving suggestions, which had helped resolve 90 per cent of the issues faced by seafarers and helped bring shipping office in order by bringing administrative changes.

Senator Shibli Faraz was also briefed about the e- filing system as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was going paperless.

