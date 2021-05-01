UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Pays Tribute To Labourers, Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Shibli Faraz pays tribute to labourers, workers

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday paid tribute to all the workers and labourers of the world for their contributions to society on the occasion of Labour Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday paid tribute to all the workers and labourers of the world for their contributions to society on the occasion of Labour Day.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the downtrodden class during the corona pandemic proved that every citizen has an equal right on state.

Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye initiative, Langhar scheme and Panahgahs are a reflection of the same vision of the Prime Minister.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan's development was linked with the development of workers and labourers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Same All Labour

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

30 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

38 minutes ago

WHO adds Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency use ..

7 seconds ago

Eight killed in fire at private residence in Russi ..

9 seconds ago

SAU vice chancellor pays tributes to workers on Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Grammys scrap 'secret' nomination committees after ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.