Shibli Faraz Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Ghazis On Defence Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

Shibli Faraz pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland.

In a tweet in connection with Defence Day to be celebrated on September 6 (Monday), he said, "We salute our martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding their motherland.

"Quoting a couplet from the poem of late Ahmed Faraz, he said "Kis Zoam Mein They Apney Dushaman Shayed Yeh Unhain Maloom Na Tha-Yeh Khaak-i-Watan Tu Hey Jaan Apni Aur Jaan Tau Sab Ko Pyari Hey".

