Shibli Faraz Pays Tributes For Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Shibli Faraz pays tributes for Captain Sarwar Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid tributes to the first recipient of highest military award for bravery in Pakistan Captain Sarwar Shaheed.

In a tweet on the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar, Shibli Faraz said he created history with his gallantry, valour and courage.

He said that the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland were the pride of the nation and which saluted them.

More Stories From Pakistan

