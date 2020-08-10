UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Pays Tributes To Dr Ruth Pfau

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Shibli Faraz pays tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau who devoted her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau who devoted her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that her services for the humanity, society and Pakistan would be written in golden words.

He said that Dr Ruth Pfau served those patients who were rejected by the entire society.

More Stories From Pakistan

