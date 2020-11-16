UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Prays For Early Recovery Of CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Shibli Faraz prays for early recovery of CM Sindh

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday prayed for the early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday prayed for the early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Allah may give him complete health.

He appealed to the people to strictly observe the precautionary measures and keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

