Shibli Faraz reviews progress on developing EVM prototype

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the use of technology to make elections transparent and non-controversial is a need of the hour.

The federal minister said this while reviewing the progress being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the preparation of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) prototype as directed by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The work on developing the EVM prototype is underway on a priority basis to implement the Prime Minister's vision of conducting free and fair elections in the country, he said.

Shibli Faraz directed the concerned officials that the prototype should be developed in accordance with the requirements and priorities of the Election Commission of Pakistan.