UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Reviews Progress On Developing EVM Prototype

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:04 PM

Shibli Faraz reviews progress on developing EVM prototype

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the use of technology to make elections transparent and non-controversial is a need of the hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the use of technology to make elections transparent and non-controversial is a need of the hour.

The federal minister said this while reviewing the progress being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the preparation of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) prototype as directed by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The work on developing the EVM prototype is underway on a priority basis to implement the Prime Minister's vision of conducting free and fair elections in the country, he said.

Shibli Faraz directed the concerned officials that the prototype should be developed in accordance with the requirements and priorities of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress

Recent Stories

American baseball coach to train Pakistani players ..

30 seconds ago

Cancelling the Olympics? Huge consequences and a f ..

31 seconds ago

Some elements engaged in hatching conspiracies aga ..

33 seconds ago

Finland confident of Pukki recovery for Euros

34 seconds ago

Nigeria announce Mexico date in Los Angeles

36 seconds ago

Senior Republicans in Congress Oppose Permanent Mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.