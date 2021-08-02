Shibli Faraz Rules out victimization of political opponents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in political victimization as major political parties had been doing in the past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in political victimization as major political parties had been doing in the past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition should come forward for the electoral and judicial reforms for the betterment of the country but unfortunately they are only projecting their leaders, PML-N lost the seats in Kashmir election due to its failure strategy, said the minister adding the opposition is only focusing on National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but not supporting and cooperating with the incumbent government for the legislation on welfare and development of the state and citizens.

He said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif so far failed to give the proof of their present assets and source of income.

He said that the Incumbent government fighting for the national cause not for vested interest or personal fight with opposition.