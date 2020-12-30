Shibli Faraz says PPP’s bouncer have broken dreams of Fazl and Maryam to topple the govt

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology says that PDM has already failed while political unemployment of Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the 12th players in the game, has been extended for an indefinite period.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) bouncer just broke the dreams of PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shibi Faraz said that PDM had already failed while Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz were the 12th players in politics.

“The unemployment period of both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz has been extended for an indefinite period,” said Shibli Faraz in a tweet.

The federal minister’s views have come as a reaction to the PPP’s yesterday decision that they wanted PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan and joined their movement against the PTI government, and that they would not resign from the assemblies until his return.

PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made this decision.

Shibli Faraz said: “The game of PDM is already over but the yesterday bouncer of PPP have broken all dreams of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz of toppling the elected government,”.