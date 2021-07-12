Shibli Faraz seeks input of scientists on National STI policy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday sought input of scientists on National Science, Technology and Innovation policy (STI) draft

Chairing a consultative session with leading scientists he said, the policy was being formulated after a gap of nine years to realize the Prime Minister's vision of using Science Technology and Innovation as a central pillar of the government's national economic agenda.

Dr Haroon Ahmed from United Kingdom, Dr Atta Ur Rehman Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Dr Arabella Bhutto, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Ex VC University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Tasawar Hayat Secretary General, Pakistan academy of Sciences and Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid Chairman Punjab HEC attended the meeting, said a news release.

The discussion revolved around the development of the National STI ecosystem, research driven solutions to societal issues, Gap analysis from knowledge to product and mechanism for universities, Research and Development organisations and industry interaction.

The Federal Minister appreciated the suggestions and input given by the experts.