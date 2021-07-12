UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Seeks Input Of Scientists On National STI Policy

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Shibli Faraz seeks input of scientists on National STI policy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday sought input of scientists on National Science, Technology and Innovation policy (STI) draft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday sought input of scientists on National Science, Technology and Innovation policy (STI) draft.

Chairing a consultative session with leading scientists he said, the policy was being formulated after a gap of nine years to realize the Prime Minister's vision of using Science Technology and Innovation as a central pillar of the government's national economic agenda.

Dr Haroon Ahmed from United Kingdom, Dr Atta Ur Rehman Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Dr Arabella Bhutto, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Ex VC University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Tasawar Hayat Secretary General, Pakistan academy of Sciences and Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid Chairman Punjab HEC attended the meeting, said a news release.

The discussion revolved around the development of the National STI ecosystem, research driven solutions to societal issues, Gap analysis from knowledge to product and mechanism for universities, Research and Development organisations and industry interaction.

The Federal Minister appreciated the suggestions and input given by the experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Punjab United Kingdom HEC From Government Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Germany Continuing Dialogue With US on Nord Stream ..

2 minutes ago

FBR urged to strictly follow tax-base broadening t ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Says Mixing Different COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Senators call for national strategy to cope with e ..

7 minutes ago

Micro plan plays crucial role in Polio elimination ..

7 minutes ago

ICIMOD announces `Mountain Prize' to award individ ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.