Shibli Faraz Seeks People's Cooperation To Make Relaxation In Lockdown A Success

Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:07 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said people's cooperation was vital for the success of lifting the restrictions of lockdown

In a tweet, he said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various businesses will have to be implemented strictly.

He said that lockdown would have to be imposed again if precautionary measures were not strictly observed.

He said coronavirus pandemic was a common issue, which can only be defeated with unity.

The Minister said gradual easing of lockdown shows government's approach of compassion for weaker segments of society. He said this step would also help support small businesses in the country.

He said a long-term lockdown could ruin employment of people involved in small businesses.

He said economic activities and steps for protection of people's health should go side by side.

