Shibli Faraz Snubs Shehbaz Gill For Sharing Information With Journalists

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:57 PM

Shibli Faraz snubs Shehbaz Gill for sharing information with journalists

A video clip has went viral on social media showing Shehbaz Gill just losing words when he saw the journalists standing and covering the scene of their “differences” soon as he reached there from the parliamentary meeting with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) A video clip of “arguments” between Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill went viral on social media on Wednesday

The clip showed both Shibli Faraz and Shehbaz Gill racing to address to the press soon after parliamentary meeting today in Islamabad.

The moments of what people are saying “bitter faces of PTI’s insiders” had closely been captured by the journalists at the parliament house.

According to the details, Shehbaz Gill was leaking news of the PM’s meeting when Shibli Faraz reached there.

“Please don’t do this. I brief journalists and you should stop doing this,” said Shibli Faraz subbed Shehbaz Gill.

“I was just sharing cell number with the journalist,” Gill responded.

The journalist who had been chasing both the leaders captured the moment to which Mr. Gill turned a bitter harsh.

“Kya ho gya hey yar.. (what’s happened?,”) Gill lost a bit patience at the journalists covering the scene, changed his way and walked away.

This is not for the first time as many incidents of differences among the ruling party’s leaders had already been reported.

