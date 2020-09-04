Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned attack on security forces in North Waziristan.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz paid homage to Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Mohammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland.

Praying for the souls of the martyred, Shibli Faraz said that the nation stood by the armed forces in the war against terrorism.