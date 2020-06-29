UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Faraz Strongly Condemns Attack On Stock Exchange

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on stock exchange

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday strongly condemned the attack on pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

In a tweet, the minister said those who target the country's economy and development would fail in their nefarious designs.

Those who put their lives on the line to save the lives of the people and thwarted the attack are real heroes of the nation, he said.

Shibli paid tributes to the martyred security personnel, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives with bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh launches UAE-China Virtual Culture ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Coastal Centers deals with 5,700 ..

49 minutes ago

39 US military staff infected by virus

1 minute ago

Payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to ..

1 minute ago

Turkey uneasy over pro-PKK demonstration in Vienna ..

1 minute ago

Conducting free and fair election in GB is our pri ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.