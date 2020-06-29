Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on stock exchange

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday strongly condemned the attack on pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

In a tweet, the minister said those who target the country's economy and development would fail in their nefarious designs.

Those who put their lives on the line to save the lives of the people and thwarted the attack are real heroes of the nation, he said.

Shibli paid tributes to the martyred security personnel, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives with bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.