Shibli Faraz survived in an assassination attack, driver injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology,Shibli Faraz here Sunday survived in a militant attack near Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat while the driver received bullet injuries, said police spokesman.

According to details, the Federal Minister was en route from his native town Kohat to Peshawar when some unknown militants opened fire on his car near Dara Adam Khel area. As a result, the driver of his car received injuries while he remained safe. The drive was rushed to hospital at Peshawar.

Meanwhile, police contingent reached to the spot and started investigations after collecting evidences from the site.