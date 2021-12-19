UrduPoint.com

Shibli Faraz Survived In An Assassination Attack, Driver Injured

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Shibli Faraz survived in an assassination attack, driver injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology,Shibli Faraz here Sunday survived in a militant attack near Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat while the driver received bullet injuries, said police spokesman.

According to details, the Federal Minister was en route from his native town Kohat to Peshawar when some unknown militants opened fire on his car near Dara Adam Khel area. As a result, the driver of his car received injuries while he remained safe. The drive was rushed to hospital at Peshawar.

Meanwhile, police contingent reached to the spot and started investigations after collecting evidences from the site.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Fire Militants Police Technology Driver Car Kohat SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

11 minutes ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

26 minutes ago
 Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass ..

Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass AED3 billion in value in 2020 ..

26 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution is independent a ..

National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Pri ..

41 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign ..

AD Ports Group, Aqaba Development Corporation sign agreement for tourism and mar ..

41 minutes ago
 WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.