Shibli Faraz Takes Oath As Minister For Information And Broadcasting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Shibli Faraz takes oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting

President Arif Alvi has administered oath to Senator Shibli Faraz at President House in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) PTI Senator Shibli Faraz took oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting here on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi administered him oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting at President House in Islamabad. Precautionary measures were also taken by the government due to the current situation of Coronavirus.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was replaced by Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa while PTI Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Shibli Faraz who is son of famous poet Faraz Ahmad Faraz was previously appointed as leader of the house in Senate by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August 2018.

Faraz earlier was elected to Senate on ticket of PakistanTehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) in 2015. He had also served as Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on circular debt as well as member of the Standing Committee on Textile and Trade.

It may be mentioned here that it is the third important decision about the ministry of information and broadcasting as Minister for Science and Technology was removed from the office as Minister for Information and Broadcasting before appointment of Dr. Awan.

