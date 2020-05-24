Shibli Faraz Terms Eid Rare Occasion As Being Celebrated On Same Day Across Country
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:26 AM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said it would be a rare occasion when across the country Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the same day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said it would be a rare occasion when across the country Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the same day.
In a tweet on Chand Raat, he said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of mran Khan was progressing towards a united and prosperous nation.
"We must not forget the pain of families who lost their loved ones in yesterday's air crash while celebrating Eid," he remarked.