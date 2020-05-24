Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being celebrated on same day across country

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said it would be a rare occasion when across the country Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the same day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said it would be a rare occasion when across the country Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the same day.

In a tweet on Chand Raat, he said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of mran Khan was progressing towards a united and prosperous nation.

"We must not forget the pain of families who lost their loved ones in yesterday's air crash while celebrating Eid," he remarked.