Shibli Faraz terms EVM as guarantor of transparent election in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Friday termed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as guarantor of transparent election in Pakistan.

He was addressing a webinar on "Electronic Voting Machine and Electoral Reforms" as keynote speaker.

The webinar was arranged by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Shibli Faraz said, "EVM and electoral reforms are necessary for free and credible elections and are important for our future generations. We must move towards technology".

He opined that the Government had worked hard for electoral reforms and these reforms would ensure transparency in the election process.

The minister reiterated the fact that we were standing at a crossroads and we should think of a better future for our young generation.

"We as a government are open to take constructive suggestions from all stakeholders including opposition", he said.

The webinar was attended by experts on election issues from various organizations, including Sarwar Bari from FAFEN, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob from PILDAT and Kanwar Dilshad Former convenor of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Other Experts and participants in PIDE's webinar said that one of the biggest problems in the 2013 and 2018 elections was Form-45, more than 3% of votes are lost during voting in Pakistan and the announcement of results is too late.

The electronic voting machine and "electoral reforms" will solve these problems.

The participants said that the Government, Election Commission, opposition and NADRA, should work together to find effective solutions and move towards technology and electoral reforms.

Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor of PIDE, said that many countries in the world use smartphones for electronic voting.

"Pakistan should go ahead and consider these reforms and new methods. "Every country has a research wing of the Election Commission," he said.

There is a lack of research in Pakistan, and we should pay attention to it, and all decisions should be based on research rather than personal opinions and views.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, all the experts and participants of the webinar appreciated PIDE for arranging the webinar and all the steps taken to address political and social issues.