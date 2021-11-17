Shibli Faraz terms passage of electoral amendment bill as major victory

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday termed passage of resolution for Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill in the joint session of parliament as a major victory towards implementing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday termed passage of resolution for Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill in the joint session of parliament as a major victory towards implementing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that, "A big day for Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis as the joint session of parliament has passed the resolution for the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill".

"A major victory towards implementing EVM. Congratulations to Prime Minister, Imran Khan PTI for this historic resolution", he added.