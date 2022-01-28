Shibli Faraz terms passage of NMIP bill from Senate as great milestone

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday termed the passage of the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) bill from the Senate as a great achievement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday termed the passage of the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) bill from the Senate as a great achievement.

"It's the need of time to protect consumer's rights and to ensure that quality of products and services meet the World Trade Organization's (WTO) regulatory requirements of trading partners. This will pave the way for better market accessibility for Pakistan", the minister stated.

The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) bill, pending since 1997, has been passed by the Senate today.

The aforementioned bill was passed by the National Assembly on January 13, 2022.

National Metrology Institute of Pakistan shall act as an apex body for the establishment of infrastructure of Metrology to implement and operate a unified and coherent National measurement system as per international requirements and practices of quality assurance.

It is pertinent to mention that National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill 2022 is in accordance with requirements of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), national Quality Policy and International Standards