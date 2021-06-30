Shibli felicitates nation on passage of fiscal budget 2021-22

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday felicitated the whole nation on passage of the federal budget 2021-22 from the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday felicitated the whole nation on passage of the Federal budget 2021-22 from the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was well aware that the government have given a solid, balanced and people-friendly budget.

The minister said the government allocated huge amount for development and social sectors to provide relief to the common man besides bringing change in their lifestyle.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan being a visionary leader wanted the development and uplift in the country, he added.

He termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a flop show and futile exercise of the opposition parties as the masses had totally rejected them.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and ruined the national institutions, Shibli Faraz said.