Shibli felicitates newly elected APNS body

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) including President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Naz Afreen over their unanimous election.

He also congratulated Jamil Athar Qazi, who has been elected as Senior Vice President, Vice President Shahab Zubairi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Awais Khushnood. The election of newly elected officials was a testament to their leadership abilities and the confidence of the media industry in them.

He said the government fully believes in the fundamental and democratic right to freedom of expression as the Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of freedom of expression.

We will continue striving for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism in the country.

The government would make optimum measures for the promotion of media industry and addressing the challenges being endured by the media industry.

The senator hoped that the new APNS body would play their responsible role to resolve the problems faced by their community.