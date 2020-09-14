Shibli flays PML-N govt for politicizing police

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership for politicizing the police department during their governments in the past.

The minister, in an interview with a private television news channel, said actions were not taken in the past against rapists and that was why the motorway like incidents would not have occurred in the country.

Appreciating the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial governments, he said the police department was playing an exemplary role in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The KP people had elected the PTI for the second time in the history of province.

As regard the remarks of CCPO, he said the police officer had apologized over his statement. It was a tedious job to search for efficient and diligent officers, he added.

To a question, he said difference of opinion had importance in the democratic system. It would take time to streamline the system and for that, the incumbent government was taking all possible measures, he added.