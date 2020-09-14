UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Flays PML-N Govt For Politicizing Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Shibli flays PML-N govt for politicizing police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership for politicizing the police department during their governments in the past.

The minister, in an interview with a private television news channel, said actions were not taken in the past against rapists and that was why the motorway like incidents would not have occurred in the country.

Appreciating the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial governments, he said the police department was playing an exemplary role in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The KP people had elected the PTI for the second time in the history of province.

As regard the remarks of CCPO, he said the police officer had apologized over his statement. It was a tedious job to search for efficient and diligent officers, he added.

To a question, he said difference of opinion had importance in the democratic system. It would take time to streamline the system and for that, the incumbent government was taking all possible measures, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Job Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

28 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

28 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

55 seconds ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

56 seconds ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

58 seconds ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.