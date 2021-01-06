UrduPoint.com
Shibli For Cultural Cooperation With Cuba

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Shibli for cultural cooperation with Cuba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz during a meeting with Cuban Ambassador, Gabriel Tiel Capote on Wednesday emphasized cooperation in the field of culture, saying that Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be shared with the Cuban people.

Collaboration in the areas of culture and media would help promote bilateral relations, he added.

Gabriel Tiel Capote paid a farewell call on the Minister here.

The minister said that Pakistan and Cuba enjoy cordial relations, specially thanking the ambassador for the scholarships offered in the medical field to the students of areas badly affected in the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

He said a large number of Pakistani students had benefitted from the scheme.

He said that Cuba is a resilient nation which has made remarkable contribution in the spheres of sports, music and medicine.

The Cuban envoy appreciated the minister's remarks regarding Cuba and its people and said that Pakistan has supported them at diplomatic level. He emphasized the need for implementation of various MoUs signed between Cuba and Pakistan in different fields for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Both sides also discussed the measures taken by their governments to combat the COVID 19 pandemic.

The minister wished the ambassador the very best in his future diplomatic engagements and hoped he would carry good memories of his stay in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

