Shibli for implementing EVM system for transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stressed the need for installing electronic voting machine (EVM) system in the country for transparent elections in Future.

There is a dire need to introduce EVM system at local bodies, and by elections so that we could make an experiment for getting speedy results after elections, he said while talking to ptv.

Adopting modern technology in the current atmosphere would help address many issues being faced by the political parties during election results, he added.

The government wanted to come out from obsolete voting system and introduce a new technology based system for achieving fair results in the next elections, he stated.

Replying to a question about voting rights to Overseas Pakistanis, he said there is no hindrance for providing them rights of voting but Opposition parties are not supporting the government's proposal for internet based voting for expatriates.

He invited the Opposition to discuss the methods and bring suggestions at the forum of parliament so that progress could be made without further delay. To a question about government's policies for expediting exports, he said despite COVID 19, pakistan stock exchange, exports and industrial sector had made progress. He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was providing incentives to industrial and agriculture sector for better growth and production.