UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli For Practical Professional Training Of Newcomers In Media Industry

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Shibli for practical professional training of newcomers in media industry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Information Ministry committed to practical professional training of newcomers in the media industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Information Ministry committed to practical professional training of newcomers in the media industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the 'Academy of Media Excellence', he said that it has been set up for practical professional training of newcomers in various fields of media including television and radio production, art and culture under the vision of improving quality of media industry.

The academy is a joint venture of the Information Ministry's attached departments including Pakistan Television Corporation, Radio Pakistan and A-TV. He said all capabilities and resources would be utilized to make the Academy and platform of excellence.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the Academy of Media Excellence was being launched under the supervision of presidential award winner Khawaja Najam-ul-Hassan, so that mass communication students from various universities could be imparted practical training in the field of production.

He said that this platform would provide an opportunity to newcomers to hone their talents in a better manner.

He added that when the commitment, direction and vision get combined, such tasks would be accomplished.

Shibli Faraz said there were only a few media, art and production training institutes in the country and there was a dire need to introduce a facility where skills of media professionals could be nurtured and to overcome shortage of trained staff.

However, after the establishment of this new institute, he said that fresh blood would be part of the industry with a number of success stories on television, radio and media houses.

He said that those trained at the Academy of Media Excellence would also be able to benefit from Pakistan Television, A-TV and Radio Pakistan which have the latest equipment and experienced manpower.

Academy of Media Excellence will offer six month courses to students of universities in production and newscasting. Presidential award winning professionals from the media industry would impart the training to newcomers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Media TV All From Industry Blood PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian ministry's malicious state ..

3 seconds ago

Former French skater 'relieved' after ex-coach cha ..

5 seconds ago

Secretary Health pledges to provide treatment faci ..

6 seconds ago

People rejected opposition's negative politics: Ch ..

8 seconds ago

UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip given Covid-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Six Nations set for crunch talks after French Covi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.