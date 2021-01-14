(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan Television (PTV) was a national institution and restoration of its past glory was the first priority of the government.

Addressing the ptv General Managers Meeting, he said that restoration of viewers' confidence should be the top priority of all PTV channels.

The minister said that the PTV and other state media have a key role to play in projecting the government's initiatives, including the Prime Minister's bold stance on Islamophobia, Namoos-e-Risalat , advocating Kashmiris' case at international forums, and highlighting the country's true image.

For the first time, Ehsaas Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Shelter Homes and Langar Khanas have been launched for the poor, helpless and downtrodden, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said there was no such tradition during the previous governments, and the PTV should create awareness about the welfare and improvement projects of the people.

Shibli said that details about government initiatives and the PM's speeches at UN and other international forums should be translated into regional languages.

He said that the PTV regional centers should prepare programmes on regional music, culture.

The minister said that the steps should be taken to educate the young generation about literary personalities and national heroes.

PTV should take immediate steps to make its content better and more relevant for its viewers, the minister emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Information and MD PTV Shahira Shahid and other senior officials of PTV.