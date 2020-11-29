UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli For Timely Completion Of Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Shibli for timely completion of Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday stressed upon the timely and quality construction of Pindi Gheb-Jand-Kohat Highway.

He expressed these views during his inspection tour to the project. He was accompanied by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afrid, said a press release.

National Highway Authority General Manager Murshid Amin Khattak briefed the minister over the construction activity of the project.

Speaking on the occasion Shibli Faraz said that the roads play vital role in socioeconomic development of the country and the present government was attaching great importance to the construction of National Highways and Motorways in the country.

He said completion of under construction PindiGheb-Jand-Kohat Highway would link up this whole region with NHA motorway network through Kharapa Interchange of CPEC at PindiGheb.

He said the project would generate new chances of economic development and people of the area would receive new opportunities of employment.

The highway will also provide high speed transportation to the people, he added.

Giving briefing NHA General Manager Murshid Amin Khattak said PindiGheb-Jand-Kohat Highway project was being completed in three packages. 34.5 km PindiGheb-Khushalgarh Package-I was being completed at a cost of Rs5076 million. This package would be completed by April next year.

He said that the length of Package-II was 7.5KM while Package-III from Khushalgarh to Kohat was 38 KM long and this package was being completed at a cost of Rs5810 million.

He said that this package would be completed by September 2021. 11 bridges/flyovers and 90 box culverts were being built in Packages I & III. Upon completion the speed limit on this highway will be 80-100 KM per hour.

He said that the government had released funds for this project. Once completed, travelling time between Islamabad and Kohat would be reduced from 3.5 hours to 2 hours, he concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway CPEC Kohat April September NHA Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

25 minutes ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

40 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

1 hour ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.