Shibli Fraz invites opposition, provinces to fight together for defeating coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday invited the Opposition parties and representatives of the provinces to come forward for defeating coronavirus from the region. Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that Opposition parties should desist from playing politics on national issues. He said that political parties particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), should restrict from criticizing the incumbent government for lack of health resources. The senator said that leaders of PML-N had been involved in improving road infrastructure and deliberately missed the department of health during their period of tenures. Defending the position of his party on the matter of lockdown, he said that complete shutter down could not be feasible in evolving situation, adding that lockdown would also enhance miseries of the labour class and daily wage workers.

Shibli stated that the Prime Minister was well aware of the genuine needs of poor masses, adding that establishment of the "Tiger Force" would ensure distribution of food items among the deserving families. He said that disbursement of Rs 12000 among poor families had already started to lessen burden of poverty stricken people. To a question, he said the country was confronted with multiple challenges in health and other sectors due to lethargic attitude and weak policies of last government. Shibli Fraz said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to overcome the challenges emerged due to spread of coronavirus around the world.

He advised the Opposition to avoid creating unrest in the country. He said it was the collective responsibility of every person as well as the media houses to play role and highlight the advertisements made for protection of people from coronavirus pandemic.