UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Fraz Invites Opposition, Provinces To Fight Together For Defeating Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

Shibli Fraz invites opposition, provinces to fight together for defeating coronavirus

Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday invited the Opposition parties and representatives of the provinces to come forward for defeating coronavirus from the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday invited the Opposition parties and representatives of the provinces to come forward for defeating coronavirus from the region. Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that Opposition parties should desist from playing politics on national issues. He said that political parties particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), should restrict from criticizing the incumbent government for lack of health resources. The senator said that leaders of PML-N had been involved in improving road infrastructure and deliberately missed the department of health during their period of tenures. Defending the position of his party on the matter of lockdown, he said that complete shutter down could not be feasible in evolving situation, adding that lockdown would also enhance miseries of the labour class and daily wage workers.

Shibli stated that the Prime Minister was well aware of the genuine needs of poor masses, adding that establishment of the "Tiger Force" would ensure distribution of food items among the deserving families. He said that disbursement of Rs 12000 among poor families had already started to lessen burden of poverty stricken people. To a question, he said the country was confronted with multiple challenges in health and other sectors due to lethargic attitude and weak policies of last government. Shibli Fraz said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to overcome the challenges emerged due to spread of coronavirus around the world.

He advised the Opposition to avoid creating unrest in the country. He said it was the collective responsibility of every person as well as the media houses to play role and highlight the advertisements made for protection of people from coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

21 minutes ago

Serbian President Hopes to Lift State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

51 minutes ago

Mandviwalla stresses concrete measures to control ..

2 minutes ago

Lack of Investments May Threaten Security of Entir ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces upgradation of RHC Vohwa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.