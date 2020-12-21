UrduPoint.com
Shibli Fully Exposes Opposition's Tactics Of Seeking NRO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Shibli fully exposes opposition's tactics of seeking NRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday fully exposed the opposition's tactics of getting an NRO by demanding massive changes in the anti-graft law to make the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 'toothless' and 'featherless' body.

During the meeting of a parliamentary committee meeting that discussed the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related bill, he said, the opposition had sought 34 out of 38 clauses of the NAB law amended, which would have made the anti-graft watchdog totally irrelevant.

It completely belied the impression being given by the opposition of not seeking any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like concession from the government, he said while talking to the media.

The minister, who was also part of the parliamentary committee meeting, said all the amendments the opposition had sought in the NAB law, were meant to escape the accountability process, and save their ill-gotten money and assets.

Unlike the opposition's claims, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had the authority to give them any concession, however, he would never give them an NRO. It was evident from the fact that the government would have conceded to their demands while dealing with the FATF-related law, which it did not, he added.

/More

