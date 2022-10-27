UrduPoint.com

Shibli Gets Interim Bail

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Shibli gets interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Shibli Faraz in FIR pertaining violation of section-144 registered by Islamabad police.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by PTI's leader.

The petitioner's lawyer said that all sections applied in the FIR were bailable. He said that the PTI had arranged procession in F-9 Park and it did not fall under section 144.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police FIR All Court

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.