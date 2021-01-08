Shibli greets Bilawal over 'selection' as PPP chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's uncontested election said that they claim to be champion of but in fact they were torch bearer of hereditary politics.

Shibli Faraz congratulated Bilawal on being "selected" as Chairman of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP).