Shibli greets Christians on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has wished the Christians living in Pakistan and across the globe a merry Christmas, acknowledging the community's contribution and positive role in the national development.

In a video message, released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on late Thursday night, Shibli said the government was making utmost efforts to create an environment that would not only inculcate sense of protection among the Christian community but also help ensure equal opportunities for them.

He said the steps, being taken by the government to promote inter-faith harmony, were in line with the principles, adopted at the time of Pakistan's creation to ensure provision of equal rights to all without any prejudice that based on caste, creed and religion.

"This is the spirit which our government strives to promote by creating equal opportunities for all," he remarked, while stressing over meritocracy and provision of opportunities on equal basis.