UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Greets Christians On Christmas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Shibli greets Christians on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has wished the Christians living in Pakistan and across the globe a merry Christmas, acknowledging the community's contribution and positive role in the national development.

In a video message, released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on late Thursday night, Shibli said the government was making utmost efforts to create an environment that would not only inculcate sense of protection among the Christian community but also help ensure equal opportunities for them.

He said the steps, being taken by the government to promote inter-faith harmony, were in line with the principles, adopted at the time of Pakistan's creation to ensure provision of equal rights to all without any prejudice that based on caste, creed and religion.

"This is the spirit which our government strives to promote by creating equal opportunities for all," he remarked, while stressing over meritocracy and provision of opportunities on equal basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Christian All Government

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

31 minutes ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

31 minutes ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.